SpaceX Modernizes Starbase Spaceport: Mechazilla System Being Updated

·31·Technology
SpaceX Modernizes Starbase Spaceport: Mechazilla System Being Updated

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has begun a new phase of infrastructure modernization at the Starbase spaceport in Texas. Currently, specialists are busy dismantling outdated parts of the Mechazilla tower at the first launch pad. This tower is a unique engineering structure designed to catch the Super Heavy booster and Starship spacecraft mid-air during landing. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to Ixbt.com, one of the world's most powerful machines — the Liebherr LR11000 crawler crane — has been brought in for this complex process. Produced by the German Liebherr concern, this crane has a lifting capacity of up to 1000 tons, allowing for the safe replacement of the tower's massive sections. New, standardized elements are being installed in place of the outdated structures.

Unification and Technological Efficiency

The main goal of these changes is to bring all launch pads at the Starbase site to a single standard. New systems already in use at the second pad are now being implemented at the first pad. The unification of equipment simplifies the maintenance process and significantly increases flight reliability.

Currently, SpaceX specialists are not limited to construction work alone. In parallel, testing of new ships and boosters, engine installation, and regular checks of water cooling systems are being carried out. All these actions are aimed at bringing the Starship project to the operational stage more quickly.

Revolutionary Goals in Space Cargo Transport

Elon Musk emphasized that once Starship is fully operational, SpaceX will become the absolute leader in space cargo delivery. According to his forecasts, the company will be able to deliver 100 times more mass to orbit than all other space providers in the world combined.

Even if other companies triple their performance, SpaceX's technological advantage is expected to persist. Such modernization work serves as the foundation for Starship's future missions not only to the Moon but also to Mars. For space enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, these updates are also important, as the success of Starship directly affects the global satellite internet (Starlink) and the reduction of space exploration costs.

SpaceXStarshipElon MuskStarbaseTechnology
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