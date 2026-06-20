Nobel Laureate John Jumper Moves from Google DeepMind to Anthropic

An unexpected transfer has occurred in the world of AI: renowned scientist John Jumper, a recent Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry, has left the DeepMind laboratory within Google. Considered one of the most prestigious experts in the field, Jumper will continue his career at Anthropic, one of Google's primary competitors. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

John Jumper worked effectively within the DeepMind team for nearly nine years. On his X (formerly Twitter) page, he expressed gratitude to company head Demis Hassabis, noting that DeepMind remains a unique hub for scientific discoveries. According to Jumper, Hassabis gave him the opportunity to lead the AlphaFold project just six months after he defended his doctoral dissertation.

The AlphaFold Revolution and Scientific Achievements

John Jumper and Demis Hassabis were awarded the Nobel Prize in 2024 for creating the AlphaFold AI model, which can predict the 3D structure of proteins based on genetic sequences. This technology revolutionized biology and medicine, as determining protein structures was previously a complex process that took decades.

According to Bloomberg, Jumper has also played a significant role in Google's programming tools development team recently. However, it is said that the tech giant is facing certain difficulties in selling these tools to business structures. His move to Anthropic demonstrates how intense the battle for AI specialists has become.

Personnel Turnover and Intensifying Competition

This is not the only loss for DeepMind this week. Previously, it was revealed that Noam Shazeer, one of the founders of Character AI, also left Google to join the OpenAI team. Such movements among the world's strongest scientists and engineers can significantly impact the balance of power in the AI market.

This news is also significant for technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, as the race between Anthropic (creator of the Claude model) and OpenAI (creator of ChatGPT) is entering a new stage. The transition of high-level personnel like a Nobel laureate to competitors will accelerate the emergence of even more perfect and intelligent algorithms in the future.

It has not yet been disclosed which specific project John Jumper will work on at Anthropic. However, his experience in biology and complex computing systems will undoubtedly serve to expand the capabilities of Anthropic's next-generation models.