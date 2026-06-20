A significant step has been taken in the field of renewable energy in China's Yunnan province. The expansion project of the Datang Julongliang wind power plant, located in the Xundian county near Kunming, has been officially connected to the general power grid. Built on a plateau at an average altitude of 3,200 meters above sea level, this project holds a unique place in the country's energy history. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The complex terrain and volatile climatic conditions of high-altitude regions typically hinder the stable operation of standard wind turbines. However, the new turbines with a capacity of 11.1 MW installed under this project were specifically developed to adapt to thin air and sharp temperature differences between day and night. This is reported by the ixbt.com publication.

Technological Capabilities and Efficiency

The technical specifications of the new turbines are impressive. The rotation area of a single turbine's blades is approximately equal to five and a half standard football fields. Such a large-scale construction allows for a significant increase in wind energy capture efficiency compared to previous generation devices.

The project includes 12 energy units of 11.1 MW each and 3 units of 8.34 MW, with a total installed capacity of 158.22 MW. To ensure an uninterrupted power supply, high-voltage power transmission lines over 40 kilometers in length have also been constructed in the region.

From an ecological perspective, this station could be an interesting experience for Central Asian countries, including Uzbekistan. Once operating at full capacity, the devices will produce 476 million kWh of clean electricity per year. This amount is sufficient to power nearly 200,000 households for a year.

Environmental Protection

The launch of this project is an important step toward moving away from traditional energy sources. According to calculations, the new wind plant will save tens of thousands of tons of standard coal annually and sharply reduce the amount of carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere.

China's experience proves that using renewable energy sources in high-altitude regions is not only ecologically but also economically efficient. Despite complex climatic conditions, innovative technologies are making it possible to put the forces of nature to serve humanity.