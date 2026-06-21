iPhone Ultra: Design and Features of Apple's First Foldable Smartphone Revealed

One of the long-awaited revolutionary changes in the smartphone market is approaching. Apple is working on its first foldable device — the iPhone Ultra. New information regarding the appearance and technical aspects of this device has caused a stir in the tech world. According to ixbt.com, renowned insider Jon Prosser has released updated render images of the expected gadget. Ixbt.com reports .

Notably, Jon Prosser, who shared this information, is currently in a legal dispute with Apple. The company accuses him of prematurely disclosing the design of the iOS 26 operating system. Nevertheless, relying on his sources, the insider presented the latest and most accurate images of the iPhone Ultra design. Compared to previous conceptual sketches, several structural changes are evident in the new version.

Design Peculiarities and New Buttons

According to new data, the elements of the iPhone Ultra chassis are arranged in an unusual way. Specifically, the USB-C port has been moved to the left side of the device, while the speaker holes are located on the right side, divided into two groups. One of the most interesting updates is the appearance of a dedicated button for camera control on the body. This will allow users to make the photography process more convenient and faster.

The thickness of the device is also expected to amaze users. Prosser notes that when unfolded, each panel of the iPhone Ultra is only 4.5 mm thick. This means it is thinner than the expected iPhone Air model. For comparison, the thickness of the main competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, is said to be approximately 4.2 mm.

Camera and Display Technology

The main camera of the iPhone Ultra is expected to consist of two modules — a main and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The design style of the camera block is presumed to be similar to the iPhone Air model. Apple engineers have succeeded in almost eliminating the crease in the middle, which is the biggest problem with foldable screens. It is said that a solution close to the technology used in the Oppo Find N6 model was chosen.

Considering that Jon Prosser's previous predictions, including information about the iPhone SE 2020, MacBook Pro 13, and iPhone 17 Pro designs, have been confirmed, it can be assumed that these reports about the iPhone Ultra are also very close to the truth. Although Apple has not officially confirmed that it is working on a foldable smartphone, the leaked information suggests that a presentation is near.

Given the high demand for Apple products in the Uzbekistan market, if the iPhone Ultra goes on sale, it will undoubtedly take a leading position in the country's premium segment. While brands like Samsung and Huawei dominate the foldable smartphone segment, Apple's entry into this market will take the competition to a completely new level.