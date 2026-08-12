Fandomats that exchange bottles for money have reportedly appeared in Uzbekistan

·104·Uzbekistan
Fandomats that exchange bottles for money have reportedly appeared in Uzbekistan

It is now possible to hand in waste and receive money in return in Uzbekistan as well. Reports have circulated on social media that special Fandomat machines accepting plastic bottles and aluminum cans have been installed in cities, similar to the system in Germany.

The system is very simple to use: you hand over a used bottle or can to a special machine, and the designated amount is transferred to your card. This not only provides additional income but also helps keep the environment clean.

At present, 78 soums are paid for one bottle. For example, handing in 150 bottles can earn approximately 1 dollar.

Of course, it is currently difficult to make a substantial income this way. However, the system’s main purpose is not to make money, but to protect the environment by ensuring that plastic waste is taken to designated collection points and sent for recycling.

While Fandomat machines are currently appearing in some areas, they may eventually be seen in regions, neighborhoods, and even villages. Although the amount paid for a single plastic bottle is small, properly collecting such waste is important for the environment.

So far, this information has not been confirmed by official sources. No official information has been provided on exactly how many Fandomat machines there are in Uzbekistan, or in which regions and locations they have been installed.

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