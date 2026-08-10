7,5 thousand people held accountable, 2,9 trillion soums in damages: shocking figures revealed

The National Report presented by the Anti-Corruption Agency was reviewed at the 18th plenary session of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis. The session revealed the scale of corruption across the country, billions in damage caused to the state, and the sectors where bribery was most prevalent.

The Senate discussion paid particular attention to systemic problems and shortcomings that remain in the sector.

Targeted “road maps” and studies in the regions

As part of the implementation of the tasks set at the expanded meeting of the National Council for Combating Corruption held with the participation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in-depth inspections were conducted across the country in the healthcare, education, employment, banking and cadastral sectors.

Based on the results of these studies, field meetings were held in the regions and ministries, and targeted “road maps” were approved for districts and cities with a high risk of corruption.

2,9 trillion soums in damages and the most corruption-prone sectors

During the discussion, the most pressing issues and shocking figures in the sector were highlighted:

Criminal liability: In 2025, 7 517 people were held criminally liable for corruption-related crimes;

Damage caused to the state: Corruption-related crimes caused more than 2,9 trillion soums in material damage to the interests of the state;

Record-holder sectors: The largest number of corruption-related crimes occurred in preschool and school education, healthcare, local government bodies and commercial banks.

12,6 trillion soums in violations in public procurement

The Senate session also sharply criticized draft regulatory legal acts and systemic shortcomings in public procurement:

Corruption-related factors in documents: Corruption-related factors and loopholes were identified in one in every four draft regulatory legal acts examined. Violations in public procurement: Violations amounting to 12,6 trillion soums were recorded in this sector.

It was also noted that certain government bodies and regions had unsatisfactory results in terms of the effectiveness of anti-corruption efforts and the openness index.

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