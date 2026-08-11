How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?

·96·Uzbekistan
How many days will Uzbekistanis have off during the Independence Day holiday?

Uzbekistanis will have the opportunity to enjoy several consecutive days off during the 2026 Independence Day holiday. This is stipulated in the Presidential decree “On establishing additional non-working days and shifting days off during the celebration of official dates in 2026”.

According to the decree, employees working a five-day workweek will have four consecutive days off at the end of August and beginning of September.

Specifically:

  • 29 August, Saturday — regular day off;

  • 30 August, Sunday — regular day off;

  • 31 August, Monday — additional non-working day for all employees;

  • 1 September, Tuesday — Independence Day of the Republic of Uzbekistan, an official holiday and non-working day.

Thus, citizens working a five-day schedule will have four consecutive days off from 29 August to 1 September.

What will the days off be like with a six-day workweek?

For employees working a six-day schedule, the arrangement of days off is slightly different because Saturday is considered a working day.

The following days apply to them:

  • 29 August, Saturday — a shortened working day before the holiday;

  • 30 August, Sunday — regular day off;

  • 31 August, Monday — additional day off designated for all employees;

  • 1 September, Tuesday — Independence Day and an official non-working holiday.

The usual work process will resume for everyone on 2 September, Wednesday.

Thus, those on a five-day workweek will have 4 days off, while those working a six-day schedule will have the opportunity to rest on 30 August–1 September, taking into account the shortened working day on 29 August.

Uzbekistan
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