Lionel Messi says he may end his career after his father’s death

Inter Miami and Argentina star Lionel Messi has begun seriously reflecting on his sporting future following the death of his father, Jorge Messi, and is questioning whether to continue his professional career. According to Goal.com, the death of his father at the age of 68 prompted an emotional farewell letter that deeply shook the football world. Goal.com reports .

Jorge Messi, who had guided his son’s career for decades, died last week. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner shared memories of his father on social media, openly admitting that he could not imagine playing football without him and had lost his motivation.

An emotional letter dedicated to his father’s memory

In his lengthy open letter, Lionel Messi wrote: «I don’t know what to do without you or how to carry on. I only played football, and now I have doubts about whether I can continue doing it for much longer.» He recalled being by his father’s side until his final days and waiting for his message after every match.

It has emerged that Lionel Messi played at the last World Cup despite his father’s deteriorating health. His main goal was to reach the final and give his father the chance to travel again and watch the match, but Argentina lost 1–0 to Spain in the decisive game.

Jorge Messi’s role in football history

Jorge Messi was not only a father but also the key architect behind Lionel’s development into a great footballer. He was the one who secured his son’s move to Barcelona and persuaded the Catalan club to finance the teenage Lionel’s costly hormone treatment. It is widely known that the historic agreement was initially signed on an ordinary paper napkin.

Lionel Messi described his father not only as a parent but also as a friend and agent, emphasizing that his advice was always right. «You were my dad, friend and representative. In every situation, you were the person I needed you to be, and you were never wrong,» the footballer wrote in his letter.

The footballer’s future on the pitch is now uncertain. Millions of fans and the football community are closely watching how Lionel Messi will overcome this profound loss and what decision he will make about his sporting future.