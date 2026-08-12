Piston V Gaming Mini-PC Unveiled

·27·Technology
Piston V Gaming Mini-PC Unveiled

The modern technology market has gained a new product combining compact devices and gaming computers. According to ixbt.com, the unique Piston V gaming mini-PC has been officially unveiled, featuring a round touchscreen on the front panel and support for two operating systems. Despite its compact size, the device is attracting the attention of specialists and gamers with advanced hardware designed to deliver high performance. The report states.

One of the new mini-PC’s key and most distinctive features is the round touchscreen on its front panel. The display is not merely a design element but also performs practical functions. When the computer starts, users can use this screen to choose between two operating systems: Windows 11 or the Linux-based Bazzite system.

Interactive Display Features

Once the system boots into the Bazzite operating system, the round display on the front panel becomes a full-featured information panel. Users can monitor CPU, GPU and RAM utilization in real time through the screen. It also displays the cover of the game currently running, while allowing users to customize the interface to their liking.

The device is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor. It features 10 cores based on the Zen 5 and Zen 5c architectures, along with an integrated Radeon 880M GPU. The tested sample was equipped with 32 GB of dual-channel DDR5-5600 RAM and a 1 TB M.2 2280 SSD using the PCIe Gen4 interface.

The processor’s long-term power consumption is limited to 54 W, helping maintain a suitable thermal and power balance for the compact chassis. The integrated Radeon 880M graphics also deliver image-processing capabilities that meet modern requirements.

Release Date and Price

The manufacturers have not yet disclosed the release date or estimated price of the Piston V gaming mini-PC. Nevertheless, its distinctive control panel and powerful specifications are expected to generate significant interest in the compact gaming systems market.

Mini-PCPiston VAMD RyzenWindows 11Bazzite
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