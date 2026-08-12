SpaceX Launches Starmind Project for Artificial Intelligence in Space

·29·Technology
SpaceX Launches Starmind Project for Artificial Intelligence in Space

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has announced the ambitious Starmind project, aimed at creating powerful artificial intelligence centers in space. According to ixbt.com, the initiative seeks to move energy-intensive artificial intelligence computing into Earth orbit and dramatically expand the capabilities of future space networks. Ixbt.com reports .

The Starmind project envisions a vast network of one million satellites in orbit. These systems will be equipped with integrated data centers to perform complex artificial intelligence calculations directly in space. This could help bypass energy shortages and infrastructure limitations on Earth.

Power and Financial Prospects in Space

Under the project’s current plans, the company intends to deploy satellites with a combined capacity of 10 gigawatts in space by the end of 2027. Elon Musk claims that if one watt of capacity costs between 30 and 50 dollars, this could generate annual revenue of 300 billion to 500 billion dollars.

Experts believe that a financial and technological leap on this scale would further strengthen SpaceX’s position in the global space market. Placing data processing centers in Earth orbit could not only reduce the load on traditional terrestrial servers but also take data transfer speed and efficiency to a new level.

The Kardashev Scale and the Evolution of Civilization

Explaining the project’s significance, Elon Musk recalled the scientific ideas of renowned physicist Nikolai Kardashev. The Soviet astronomer classified civilizations according to their ability to consume energy, arguing that every advanced society must harness the energy resources of its planet, star, or even galaxy.

The Starmind project is being viewed as a practical step toward this philosophical and scientific approach. Large-scale energy extraction in space and its use to power artificial intelligence systems could move humanity to a new stage of technological progress.

SpaceXStarmindArtificial IntelligenceElon MuskSpace Technology
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