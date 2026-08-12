Videos showing an unusual wedding held in Fergana region have been spreading on social media, sparking great interest among users.

According to reports, the wedding took place in Beshariq district. It is said that a girl from Fergana married an Indian man. Footage showing people of different nationalities starting a family quickly spread on social media and prompted considerable discussion.

The videos show the bride and groom’s wedding ceremony and joyful moments celebrating with their relatives. Most users have expressed warm wishes to the young family, wishing them happiness and harmony.

Of course, despite differences in nationality and culture, it is a joyful occasion when two people choose each other and start a family. We wish the young newlyweds a long and happy married life.