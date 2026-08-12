Beşiktaş Interested In Fabio Miretti

Turkish club Beşiktaş are considering the possibility of signing Juventus midfielder Fabio Miretti. According to a report from GOAL.com .

Beşiktaş are reportedly active in this winter transfer window. In particular, the club had previously reached an agreement with Juventus over the transfer of Serbian striker Dušan Vlahović. Once Vlahović’s current contract with the Turin club expires on June 30, he will move to Istanbul as a free agent and is expected to arrive in the city where the club is based today.

Transfer Terms And Financial Demands

According to reports in the Turkish media, Beşiktaş are continuing to strengthen their squad and are not stopping with the striker. Head coach Vincenzo Italiano highly rates Fabio Miretti’s talent and, having a good understanding of his playing style, is personally pushing for the transfer. The coach’s interest has helped accelerate negotiations.

Nevertheless, Juventus are ready to let their academy graduate leave, but only on their own terms. The Turin club will consider only a permanent transfer for Miretti and have no intention of loaning him out. The midfielder, born in 2003, is under contract with Juventus until 2028, and club officials value him at approximately €15 million.

Negotiations between the parties are currently at an early stage. Beşiktaş president Serdar Adalı and the club’s transfer officials are trying to agree on the terms of a deal with their Italian counterparts. If an agreement is reached on the financial demands, Fabio Miretti could continue his career in Türkiye.