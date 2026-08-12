Beşiktaş Interested In Fabio Miretti

·25·Sport
Beşiktaş Interested In Fabio Miretti

Turkish club Beşiktaş are considering the possibility of signing Juventus midfielder Fabio Miretti. According to a report from GOAL.com .

Beşiktaş are reportedly active in this winter transfer window. In particular, the club had previously reached an agreement with Juventus over the transfer of Serbian striker Dušan Vlahović. Once Vlahović’s current contract with the Turin club expires on June 30, he will move to Istanbul as a free agent and is expected to arrive in the city where the club is based today.

Transfer Terms And Financial Demands

According to reports in the Turkish media, Beşiktaş are continuing to strengthen their squad and are not stopping with the striker. Head coach Vincenzo Italiano highly rates Fabio Miretti’s talent and, having a good understanding of his playing style, is personally pushing for the transfer. The coach’s interest has helped accelerate negotiations.

Nevertheless, Juventus are ready to let their academy graduate leave, but only on their own terms. The Turin club will consider only a permanent transfer for Miretti and have no intention of loaning him out. The midfielder, born in 2003, is under contract with Juventus until 2028, and club officials value him at approximately €15 million.

Negotiations between the parties are currently at an early stage. Beşiktaş president Serdar Adalı and the club’s transfer officials are trying to agree on the terms of a deal with their Italian counterparts. If an agreement is reached on the financial demands, Fabio Miretti could continue his career in Türkiye.

BeşiktaşJuventusFabio MirettiDušan VlahovićTransfer
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Aston Villa Want to Sign Aaron Wan-BissakaAston Villa Want to Sign Aaron Wan-BissakaToday, 20:55Paul Parker Demands Manchester United Strengthen the Squad to Replace Luke ShawPaul Parker Demands Manchester United Strengthen the Squad to Replace Luke ShawToday, 20:50Beşiktaş Interested in Fabio MirettiBeşiktaş Interested in Fabio MirettiToday, 20:39Psychological Warfare Ahead of UFC 330: Ian Machado Garry Makes Explosive StatementPsychological Warfare Ahead of UFC 330: Ian Machado Garry Makes Explosive StatementToday, 20:16“He ran around the ring like a cat”: Australian boxer makes unexpected accusation against Jalolov“He ran around the ring like a cat”: Australian boxer makes unexpected accusation against JalolovToday, 20:10Lionel Messi says he may end his career after his father’s deathLionel Messi says he may end his career after his father’s deathToday, 19:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Unexpected controversy at the 2026 World Cup: Referee for Argentina vs. Egypt match suspended
Unexpected controversy at the 2026 World Cup: Referee for Argentina vs. Egypt match suspended