Beşiktaş Interested in Fabio Miretti

·29·Sport
Beşiktaş Interested in Fabio Miretti

Turkish club Beşiktaş are exploring the possibility of signing Juventus midfielder Fabio Miretti. According to GOAL.com and Turkish journalist Burak Özdemir, the Istanbul club’s management has submitted an official inquiry about the player and asked about the transfer terms. This is reported by GOAL.com.

Beşiktaş are currently pursuing an active transfer policy. In particular, the club recently completed the signing of striker Dušan Vlahović from Juventus. The Serbian forward’s contract with the Turin club expired on 30 June, and he is expected to travel to Istanbul to finalize the transfer.

Transfer Terms and Financial Demands

According to Turkish media reports, Beşiktaş’s management is not limiting its search to the striker and has also turned its attention to another Juventus player—the talented midfielder Fabio Miretti, born in 2003. One of the main factors behind this heightened interest is that head coach Vincenzo Italiano knows the player’s abilities well and rates his qualities highly.

For its part, Juventus’ management is not opposed to letting the midfielder leave. However, the Turin club is prepared to negotiate only on clear and firm terms. According to sources, the Old Lady does not want to loan out the player and will consider releasing him only through a permanent transfer.

Future Plans

Fabio Miretti’s current contract with Juventus runs until 2028. Experts and club representatives estimate the young midfielder’s transfer value at approximately €15 million. Beşiktaş’s management is expected to review these financial demands and reach a final decision soon.

The transfer would not only strengthen the Istanbul club’s central midfield but could also open a new chapter in the young player’s career. Negotiations between the parties are still ongoing, and more clarity is expected in the coming days.

BeşiktaşJuventusFabio MirettiDušan VlahovićTransfers
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