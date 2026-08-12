“He ran around the ring like a cat”: Australian boxer makes unexpected accusation against Jalolov

·86·Sport
“He ran around the ring like a cat”: Australian boxer makes unexpected accusation against Jalolov

At a press conference ahead of his 12th professional bout, against American Deandre Savage in Australia's Gold Coast, local boxer Teremoana Junior once again mentioned Uzbek Olympic champion Bakhodir Jalolov.

The Australian knockout artist, who has recently been demanding only a rematch with Jalolov, made even sharper and more provocative statements this time.

“The only man to make it to three rounds was that gold medalist”

Speaking about his knockout record and his amateur-ring clash with Jalolov, Teremoana said:

“Critics said I had never made it beyond two rounds in the ring. I think that is true: so far, nobody who has stepped into the ring with me has lasted more than two rounds.

The only man to make it to three rounds was that well-known Uzbek gold medalist, who ran around the ring like a cat. He was the only fighter who managed to avoid me and complete three rounds.

As for the two-round issue, this is what I have to say: step into the ring to fight, not simply to run away—otherwise a knockout awaits you. Come out and fight me openly. I am coming.”,” said Teremoana.

For the record: Teremoana’s record and his long-standing rivalry with Jalolov

The Australian heavyweight has had 11 professional bouts to date, in all of which he knocked out his opponents within the first two rounds. The boxer he referred to as “the only one to make it to the third round” was Bakhodir Jalolov.

Teremoana had previously expressed his desire several times to face Jalolov in a professional bout and get revenge for his defeats in the amateur ring.

As a reminder, in the quarterfinals of the Paris 2024 Olympics, Bakhodir Jalolov defeated Teremoana Junior through superior skill, precise tactics and on points, advancing to the semifinals. The Australian boxer’s statements will undoubtedly further increase interest in a potential professional clash between the two agile and powerful giants.

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Bakhodir JalolovTeremoana JuniorDeandre SavageAustraliaParis
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