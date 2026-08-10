Admission to technical schools opens for 11th-grade graduates

In Uzbekistan, the application process for technical schools has begun for young people who have completed 11th grade. According to the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, applicants can submit their applications online from 10 August to 10 September.

Most importantly, the admission process has been fully digitized: documents are accepted through the my.edu.uz platform. This reduces the need for applicants to visit an educational institution in person and wait in line.

Applications will be accepted for one month

Online registration for admission to technical schools began on 10 August and will continue until 10 September.

During this period, 11th-grade graduates can use the platform to enter the required information and complete their applications.

To avoid missing the application deadline, it is advisable to submit documents without waiting until the last days.

What is required to submit an application?

During the application process, applicants are mainly required to provide information confirming their identity and completion of school.

In particular:

ID card or birth certificate details;

the applicant’s photograph;

electronic certificate details confirming completion of 11th grade.

If the relevant information is available in electronic databases, the admission process may be completed even more quickly.

Where are the documents submitted?

All applications are accepted online through the my.edu.uz platform.

Applicants can log into the system, check their personal information, complete the required documents, and submit an application to their chosen technical school.

This format is particularly convenient for young people living in the regions: there is no need to travel to another city or district to submit documents.

Who can apply?

Admission is specifically intended for 11th-grade graduates.

Technical schools are one of the important pathways for young people wishing to receive vocational and practical education, preparing students for a specific profession and specialty.

Therefore, this admission process is particularly important for graduates planning to acquire a practical profession in addition to higher education.

The most important date — 10 September

The key deadline for applicants is clear: applications will be accepted until 10 September.

For this reason, it is recommended to check personal documents and electronic certificate details in advance.

For 11th-grade graduates planning to enroll in a technical school, the most important step now is to submit an application through my.edu.uz without missing the application deadline.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your acquaintances via Telegram or other social networks.