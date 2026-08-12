Psychological Warfare Ahead of UFC 330: Ian Machado Garry Makes Explosive Statement

Irish welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry openly criticized the level of his opponent Islam Makhachev's previous opponents ahead of the biggest and most important fight of his career.

ESPN MMA In an interview with the outlet, the Irish fighter compared the recent opponents of both athletes and insisted that his own tests in the octagon had been far more difficult.

“Volkanovski and Poirier aren’t as dangerous as the fighters I’ve beaten”

Comparing his recent opponents with Makhachev’s, Ian Machado Garry made the following statement:

“If you put my last five opponents side by side with Islam’s last five opponents, there’s really nothing to discuss—the difference in who faced the stronger and more dangerous opponents is obvious. Look at the fighters I’ve faced: Belal Muhammad, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Carlos Prates and Michael Page. This quartet consists of some of the most awkward, difficult and genuinely dangerous fighters on the planet. Now take Islam’s opponents: Jack Della Maddalena, Renato Moicano, Dustin Poirier and Alexander Volkanovski. I have immense respect for Volkanovski and Poirier as sporting legends, but I’ll say this: they don’t pose the same threat as the fighters I’ve beaten. Besides, every one of my opponents was significantly bigger and taller.”, Ian Machado Garry said.

UFC 330: The Main Event in Philadelphia

MMA fans will turn their attention to Philadelphia, USA, on the morning of August 16. At the city’s magnificent arena, the “UFC 330” tournament’s main event will see Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry face off in the octagon.

Garry’s provocative comments have intensified the psychological pressure and intrigue surrounding the fight.

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