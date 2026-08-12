Google Pixel Watch 5 smartwatch unveiled

·30·Technology
Google Pixel Watch 5 smartwatch unveiled

At the traditional Made by Google event held on Wednesday, the company officially unveiled its new Pixel Watch 5 smartwatch. Starting at $399, the device stands out with more advanced AI-powered Gemini capabilities and sophisticated features that continuously monitor users’ health. Techcrunch.com reports this.

According to ixbt.com, the new gadget was specifically designed to provide users with fast, personalized assistance whenever needed. In particular, the watch automatically suggests relevant actions based on the content of text messages. For example, it can immediately display an address or place name mentioned in a message from a loved one.

AI and Gemini capabilities

Gemini, which performs voice assistant functions on the device, is now more deeply integrated, allowing users to raise their wrist and ask questions directly. Tasks such as finding nearby lunch spots and using navigation have become easier. Even without an internet connection, Gemini lets users control timers, alarms, and workouts by voice.

Important updates such as flight information, arrival times (ETA), and other reminders are dynamically displayed at the bottom of the watch face. This makes it possible to quickly review essential daily information without any additional actions.

A new stage in health monitoring

According to the technology giant, the smartwatch uses sensors and machine learning technology to track changes in blood pressure before the heart is placed under excessive strain. The feature was tested using 24-hour blood pressure monitors and trained on more than 1 billion minutes of data from over half a million people.

The device also includes an insulin resistance detection feature that analyzes changes in metabolic health. By correlating sleep, heart rate, and physical activity data, the sensor model identifies long-term changes in the body and provides users with a comprehensive monthly report.

The device’s emergency detection capabilities have also been expanded:

  • A system that detects sharp drops in blood oxygen levels and alerts emergency services
  • Sleep stage tracking accuracy has increased by 15 percent
  • A dedicated nighttime watch face that reduces distractions throughout the night
  • The Smart Wake feature wakes users during the most favorable phase of their sleep cycle
For fitness enthusiasts, the Pixel Watch 5 offers the most accurate GPS route tracking yet. Its mapping system works twice as accurately as previous generations, making running and workout results closely reflect real-world performance.

GooglePixel WatchGeminiSmartwatchTechnology
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