Former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji Dies at 98

·39·World
Former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji Dies at 98

Zhu Rongji, former premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, died of illness in Beijing on August 12 at the age of 98, China Central Television reported.

According to reports, Zhu Rongji died at 11:06 a.m. Beijing time. No further information has been provided about the illness that caused his death.

Zhu Rongji headed the State Council of the PRC from 1998 to 2003. Before that, he held key positions including deputy premier, governor of the People’s Bank of China, mayor of Shanghai, and secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China.

During his tenure in the country’s leadership, China carried out wide-ranging tax, financial, and economic reforms. Zhu Rongji was known as one of the politicians who played a key role in managing the country’s economy and financial system.

The politician also made a major contribution to strengthening China’s position in the global economy. He went down in history as one of the chief architects of the “Chinese economic miracle” and as a leader who played an important role in the country’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Zhu Rongji was one of the most influential and powerful leaders in China’s political hierarchy. His career was closely linked to a pivotal stage in the country’s economic development, financial system, and reforms, significantly influencing China’s subsequent economic progress.

Zhu RongjiChinaBeijingShanghaiWorld Trade Organization
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