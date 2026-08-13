Arsenal Reignite Interest in Ezri Konsa Transfer

London club Arsenal are stepping up their efforts to sign Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa before the summer transfer window closes. According to the BBC, the Gunners have not abandoned plans to bring in the experienced England international to adequately replace the injured William Saliba. Saliba’s serious injury while playing for the national team, which has ruled him out for an extended period, is forcing Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff to act immediately in the transfer market. This was reported by Goal.com.

Financial differences remain a major obstacle in negotiations between the two sides. Arsenal initially offered £30 million for the 28-year-old, but Aston Villa immediately rejected the bid. The Birmingham club are demanding twice that amount for their captain. Villa have set a high price after taking into account Konsa’s significant contribution to their Europa League triumphs and England’s run to the World Cup semi-finals.

The Transfer Valuation Gap and Alternative Options

Mikel Arteta views Konsa as the primary target for ensuring defensive depth. Although Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis have joined the squad during the summer transfer window, Arsenal have yet to make a major signing in central defence. Despite considering alternatives such as Konstantinos Mavropanos and Jacobo Ramon, the main focus remains on Ezri Konsa.

The player himself is not currently actively demanding a move away from Aston Villa, despite having two years remaining on his contract. He missed the UEFA Super Cup after an extended post-World Cup holiday. Aston Villa manager Unai Emery showed during the summer that he is willing to sell key players if suitable offers arrive, allowing Morgan Rogers to join Chelsea, Youri Tielemans to move to Manchester United and Lucas Digne to sign for PSG.

In the current situation, Arsenal’s hierarchy will need to significantly improve its initial offer. The outcome of the transfer depends entirely on Aston Villa’s decision. If the sides fail to reach an agreement, the Birmingham club may fear that the player’s transfer value will decline later, which could increase the chances of a deal being completed.