Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Unveiled: Brighter Display and More Durable Body

As the foldable smartphone market continues to develop rapidly, Google has unveiled its next flagship device. According to ixbt.com, the new Pixel 11 Pro Fold has not undergone any radical exterior changes compared with its predecessor, but its internal capabilities and construction have been significantly improved. The device aims to offer users a more durable body and high-quality displays. Techcrunch.com reports this.

Reinforced Body and New Design Solutions

Google engineers developed an entirely new and more durable hinge system for this year’s Pixel 11 Pro Fold. According to the company, the new foldable smartphone is both lighter and stronger than its predecessor. Its thickness has been reduced by 1 millimeter and its weight by approximately 20 grams, making it more convenient for everyday use.

Although the device has become lighter and thinner, this slightly affected battery capacity. Specifically, the 4,750 mAh battery replaces the 5,015 mAh battery used in last year’s model. Nevertheless, among the positive changes is the device’s support for 25 W wireless charging.

Brighter Displays and Advanced Cameras

The smartphone’s display capabilities have improved significantly. According to the company, a Super Actua display is used for the external screen, with a peak brightness of 3,600 nits. Overall, both the inner and outer displays can operate 20 percent brighter than those of the previous version.

Photo quality has also received attention. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold features an upgraded 48-megapixel sensor that captures more light and delivers detailed images in various lighting conditions. Thanks to the new G6 Tensor chip and improved image processor, the smartphone can now take photos with 30x digital zoom, up from the previous 20x.

The new Pixel 11 Pro Fold is available in Olive and Obsidian. This advanced foldable gadget starts at $1,899 and aims to strengthen its position in the premium segment with its distinctive features.