Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Unveiled: Brighter Display and More Durable Body

·24·Technology
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Unveiled: Brighter Display and More Durable Body

As the foldable smartphone market continues to develop rapidly, Google has unveiled its next flagship device. According to ixbt.com, the new Pixel 11 Pro Fold has not undergone any radical exterior changes compared with its predecessor, but its internal capabilities and construction have been significantly improved. The device aims to offer users a more durable body and high-quality displays. Techcrunch.com reports this.

Reinforced Body and New Design Solutions

Google engineers developed an entirely new and more durable hinge system for this year’s Pixel 11 Pro Fold. According to the company, the new foldable smartphone is both lighter and stronger than its predecessor. Its thickness has been reduced by 1 millimeter and its weight by approximately 20 grams, making it more convenient for everyday use.

Although the device has become lighter and thinner, this slightly affected battery capacity. Specifically, the 4,750 mAh battery replaces the 5,015 mAh battery used in last year’s model. Nevertheless, among the positive changes is the device’s support for 25 W wireless charging.

Brighter Displays and Advanced Cameras

The smartphone’s display capabilities have improved significantly. According to the company, a Super Actua display is used for the external screen, with a peak brightness of 3,600 nits. Overall, both the inner and outer displays can operate 20 percent brighter than those of the previous version.

Photo quality has also received attention. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold features an upgraded 48-megapixel sensor that captures more light and delivers detailed images in various lighting conditions. Thanks to the new G6 Tensor chip and improved image processor, the smartphone can now take photos with 30x digital zoom, up from the previous 20x.

The new Pixel 11 Pro Fold is available in Olive and Obsidian. This advanced foldable gadget starts at $1,899 and aims to strengthen its position in the premium segment with its distinctive features.

GooglePixel 11 Pro FoldSmartphoneTechnologyNews
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Google’s Gemini AI Service Surpasses 1 Billion UsersGoogle’s Gemini AI Service Surpasses 1 Billion UsersYesterday, 23:52Grubhub’s $24 Million Fine Reaches UsersGrubhub’s $24 Million Fine Reaches UsersYesterday, 23:52Google Introduces Pixel Tag, an Apple AirTag CompetitorGoogle Introduces Pixel Tag, an Apple AirTag CompetitorYesterday, 23:26Creator of AI-powered Devin prepares to raise investment at a $40 billion valuationCreator of AI-powered Devin prepares to raise investment at a $40 billion valuationYesterday, 23:26DapuStor Introduces a 512 TB SSDDapuStor Introduces a 512 TB SSDYesterday, 22:59AI Safety: Experts Advocate for Open-Source ModelsAI Safety: Experts Advocate for Open-Source ModelsYesterday, 22:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids