Google’s Gemini AI Service Surpasses 1 Billion Users

Competition in the artificial intelligence technology market is reaching a new level every day. According to ixbt.com, Google’s AI-powered Gemini app has become a global platform with more than 1 billion monthly active users. This major milestone was recorded across the web version, dedicated Android and iOS apps, and features integrated into the Chrome browser. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Company representatives say Gemini remains the fastest-growing product in Google’s history. The consumer version was first introduced in February 2024. Since then, the service’s audience has expanded rapidly: 400 million monthly users were recorded in May 2025, followed by 750 million, 900 million by May 2026, and 950 million at the end of July. As a result, the platform reached a historic milestone over the past few weeks.

The Role of the Ecosystem and Mobile Devices

Interestingly, the reported statistics do not include users who access Gemini models through Google Search and Gmail. Deep integration with the company’s ecosystem, particularly Android and Chrome, was one of the key factors behind the sharp audience growth. More than 100 million people actively use the service on iOS alone each month.

Google also revealed interesting details about how its AI system is used. Nearly 63% of users reportedly prefer voice features when interacting with the bot. In addition, camera or screen sharing is used in approximately one out of every five Gemini Live sessions. Users create more than 150 million different images with the help of AI every day.

The Competitive Market Landscape