Minisforum Unveils New Mini PC With Intel Core i9 Processor

Minisforum has expanded its compact computer lineup with a new high-performance device. According to ixbt.com, this addition to the M1 series is offered with a modern mobile processor and expanded connectivity options. The mini PC is designed for professionals and gaming enthusiasts who value high performance in a compact body, while its pricing also attracts attention. This is reported by Ixbt.com the company reports.

The device’s main distinguishing feature is its “heart,” the Intel Core i9-13900HX processor. Compared with the Core i9-12950HX used in the previous M1-1295 model, this chip features a more energy-efficient core architecture and higher clock speeds. As a result, the device delivers stable and fast performance when handling demanding software.

Technical Capabilities and Memory Configurations

The manufacturer offers several memory configurations, allowing users to choose according to their needs and budget. In particular, the base version without RAM or storage starts at $400. This gives users the freedom to select and install components of their choice.

For those who prefer ready-to-use solutions, the version with 16 GB of RAM and a 500 GB SSD is priced at $600. The most advanced and fully equipped configuration includes 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of fast storage, costing $797.

Internal Design and Wireless Connectivity

Inside the mini PC’s chassis are two slots for DDR4 SO-DIMM RAM and two M.2 2280 SSD slots with a PCIe Gen4 ×4 interface. This makes it possible to significantly expand the device’s storage in the future. The device also meets modern wireless connectivity requirements, featuring Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The selection of interfaces and ports is also extensive, making it convenient to connect various peripheral devices. These include an RJ45 port with a speed of 2,5 Gbit/s for network connectivity, a full-featured USB-C port operating at 10 Gbit/s, and several USB-A ports.

DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 TMDS outputs are provided for connecting monitors, enabling the transmission of high-resolution video. The chassis also includes three 3,5-millimeter audio connectors, making the device even more convenient to use with various audio systems.