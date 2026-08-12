Dušan Vlahović unexpectedly joins Beşiktaş

A transfer that sent shockwaves through European football has been completed: Serbian striker Dušan Vlahović has agreed to join Turkish club Beşiktaş as a free agent after leaving Juventus. According to Goal.com, the move has become one of the most sensational events of the summer transfer window and clearly highlights the Istanbul club’s serious ambitions to reclaim domestic dominance. Goal.com reports .

According to reports, the 26-year-old striker officially became a free agent after his contract with Juventus expired. On Tuesday, the Istanbul club confirmed that formal negotiations with the player were underway. Vlahović’s move to Turkey once again confirms the growing stature of the Süper Lig and its emergence as an attractive destination for leading European players.

The influx of European stars and Beşiktaş’s ambitions

Dušan Vlahović’s transfer comes amid a recent influx of star players into the Turkish Süper Lig. Romelu Lukaku and Mason Greenwood previously joined Fenerbahçe, while Mohamed Salah was reported to have moved to Trabzonspor. Beşiktaş has now also added a striker who was once valued at a fee approaching nine figures.

It is worth recalling that earlier in his career, the Serbian attracted strong interest from Premier League clubs, including Arsenal. However, he chose Turin at the time. The latest transfer gives the player an opportunity to rediscover his best form and become the team’s main attacking force in Europa League matches.

Injuries and his record in Turin

Although Vlahović’s career at Juventus began productively, his recent spell was marked by some difficulties. During four and a half seasons with the Bianconeri, the striker scored 68 goals in total. However, last season was a difficult one for him because of physical problems.

The player missed more than three months, from December to March, due to a recurring adductor injury and made just 23 appearances in all competitions. Nevertheless, even in the season when Juventus finished sixth in Serie A, Vlahović scored 10 goals and provided two assists. Beşiktaş’s management hopes that a new environment and medical approach will help the striker regain his former top form.