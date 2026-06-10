Who will participate in NASA's new Moon mission?

·2·World
Who will participate in NASA's new Moon mission?

NASA has announced the names of the four astronauts who will participate in the Artemis III lunar mission. At an event held at the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston, it was revealed that American astronauts Andre Douglas, Frank Rubio, and Randy Bresnik, as well as Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano, have been selected for the mission.

Previously, the European Space Agency had indicated that the first European astronaut to participate in this mission might be German. However, in the final selection, Luca Parmitano, who has experience as a test pilot, was preferred.

Initially, it was planned to land humans on the Moon as part of Artemis III. However, NASA announced in 2026 that the mission concept had changed. According to the new plan, the crew will remain in low Earth orbit and perform docking maneuvers with lunar landing modules being developed by SpaceX and Blue Origin.

While the Artemis III mission is scheduled for 2027, NASA's next crewed landing on the Moon has been postponed to 2028.

For reference, in April of this year, the Artemis II crew returned to Earth successfully, and the Orion spacecraft set a new record by traveling 407,000 kilometers away from Earth.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Chinese Scientists Transplant Pig Liver and Kidneys into HumanChinese Scientists Transplant Pig Liver and Kidneys into HumanToday, 02:18Uzbek Citizens in Israel Warned of DangerUzbek Citizens in Israel Warned of DangerYesterday, 18:46Murder of UN Experts: Congo Court Upholds Death SentenceMurder of UN Experts: Congo Court Upholds Death SentenceYesterday, 18:30Xi Jinping Concludes Historic Two-Day State Visit to the DPRKXi Jinping Concludes Historic Two-Day State Visit to the DPRKYesterday, 17:1294 Schools Closed in Japan Due to a Single Bear94 Schools Closed in Japan Due to a Single BearYesterday, 15:41Strong Earthquake in the Philippines: Death Toll RisingStrong Earthquake in the Philippines: Death Toll RisingYesterday, 15:32
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement