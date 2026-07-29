Transfer Bomb: City Beats Arsenal in the Race for Ayyoub Bouaddi!

While Real Madrid is finalizing the transfer of Rodri, English vice-champions "Manchester City" are close to making one of the biggest investments for the future. The "Citizens" have taken a huge step in negotiations for Lille's 18-year-old wunderkind Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Zamin.uz , citing the reputable publication Sky Sport, reports the details of this sensational transfer and how London club "Arsenal" was beaten.

1. Arsenal Left Behind: City is the Transfer Favorite!

According to the latest information, Enzo Maresca 's team has managed to outpace its main rival "Arsenal" in the battle for Ayyoub Bouaddi. Until now, the "Gunners" were considered the favorites in the transfer race.

However, while Mikel Arteta's side prioritized the signing of Bruno Guimarães, the management of "Manchester City" took advantage of the opportunity, seized the initiative, and accelerated negotiations with the French club.

2. Personal Terms Ready, but Dispute Over Price Continues

Future Manchester City sporting director Hugo Viana and Lille president Olivier Létang are in regular contact regarding this transfer.

Although Lille has rejected several oral offers from the English club so far, the player himself is ready to move to the Etihad. It is reported that Bouaddi has reached a full agreement with Manchester City on the terms of a long-term contract until 2031 .

Currently, the biggest obstacle is the transfer fee. The parties have not yet reached a compromise:

Lille's demand: €100 million.

Manchester City's offer: ~€90 million including bonuses.

3. Who is Ayyoub Bouaddi and Why is He Valued at €100 Million?

The 18-year-old midfielder is considered one of the most talented youngsters in modern football. He caught the attention of scouts worldwide with his super performances for the Morocco national team at the recently concluded 2026 World Cup.

His statistics in Lille's first team are also worthy of praise:

Number of matches: 96 (in all competitions).

Goal contributions: 4 assists.

Enzo Maresca may see Bouaddi as the long-term successor to Rodri, which is why the club is sparing no expense.

Key Facts About the Ayyoub Bouaddi Transfer

Aspect / Detail Details Player Ayyoub Bouaddi (18 years old, Morocco/France) Current club Lille (France) Interested club Manchester City (winning the race) Defeated club Arsenal Potential contract Until 2031 (agreed) Lille's demand €100 million City's offer ~€90 million (with bonuses) Key event Brilliant performance at the 2026 World Cup

Enzo Maresca 's new super project and Manchester City's €100 million pursuit are stories football fans should not miss.

Send this hot article to your friends, colleagues, and football community groups immediately!

Do you think paying €100 million for an 18-year-old player is the right decision? Can he become the new Rodri under Enzo Maresca? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!