Israel Continues Airstrikes on Mosques in Gaza

The Israeli military carried out fresh airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. According to local sources, at least one Palestinian was killed in the attacks and more than 12 others sustained injuries of varying severity.

It is reported that the recent strikes destroyed the Al-Muttaqin Mosque located in Gaza City. Tents used as temporary shelters by displaced Palestinians also suffered severe damage.

Recall that on July 23–24, Israel also launched an airstrike on the Al-Nur Mosque in central Gaza, destroying the place of worship.

The situation in the region remains tense. While rescue services continue search operations for those trapped under the rubble, the international community expresses concern over the harm inflicted on civilians and civilian infrastructure.