Poco M8 Power Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

Ahead of the upcoming launch, the first live photos of the new Poco M8 Power smartphone, which has captured the attention of the tech world, have been leaked online. According to ixbt.com, this device has already managed to attract users' attention with its ultra-large battery and unique technical specifications. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In the photos published by Anvin, editor of the well-known Gizmochina resource on the X social network, the new gadget is shown in a bright yellow (back) color. Experts note that this color solution resembles shades seen on Apple flagships, although the Poco M8 Power does not directly compete with iPhone 17 Pro models, it has entirely different strengths of its own.

Record-Breaking Autonomy and Charging Capabilities

The main and most significant visual and functional highlight of this smartphone is its 8000 mAh battery. According to official manufacturer data, the device can operate actively for a full three days on a single complete charge.

Furthermore, the device's charging system is quite advanced, supporting 45 W fast wired charging. As an added convenience, users will also be able to use the 22.5 W reverse wired charging feature to power other gadgets.

Expected Technical Specifications

According to forecasts by insiders and analysts, technically the Poco M8 Power model is expected to be a distinct clone of the Redmi Note 17 smartphone. The device is rumored to be equipped with the following key features:

A wide and flat 7-inch OLED display (2396 x 1080 pixels resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate)

Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor (SoC) responsible for performance

6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage options

50 MP main camera and 8 MP front camera