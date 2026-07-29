Dubai Government Officially Approves "Generation Builder" Term for Women

The government of Dubai has officially replaced the term "housewife" with "generation builder." This initiative was adopted to properly value the role of mothers who contribute to child-rearing, daily family labor, and societal development.

It is reported that the new status will now be used in Emirates ID cards, medical records, and educational documents. Thus, the labor of women engaged in child-rearing at home will be specially recognized in official documents as well.

Furthermore, plans are underway to introduce special financial and social support programs for women with the "generation builder" status. These measures are aimed at supporting the labor of mothers in the family and society.