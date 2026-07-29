Nacho Believes Cristiano Ronaldo Will Reach 1000-Goal Milestone

·51·Sport
Nacho Believes Cristiano Ronaldo Will Reach 1000-Goal Milestone

Nacho Fernandes, a former teammate of his at Real Madrid, has expressed firm confidence that Cristiano Ronaldo will reach the milestone of 1,000 career goals. The Portuguese forward, who currently plays in Saudi Arabia, needs just 24 more goals to achieve this historic feat. Goal.com reports .

According to information published by Goal.com, Nacho Fernandes spoke warmly about his former captain and friend in an interview with AS. Both players won numerous trophies together during their time at the royal club, including Champions League titles.

Striving tirelessly towards records

Nacho noted that Ronaldo never backs down from his goals and is always accustomed to conquering the highest peaks. In his opinion, the main life ambition of the Portuguese star is breaking records.

"Knowing him closely, we can say for sure that he won't stop. His life is about breaking records, and that is simply amazing," Nacho said of his former teammate.

Career in Saudi Arabia and resilience

Having moved to the Saudi Arabian club Al Qadisiyah in 2024, the defender once again had the opportunity to compete in the same championship as Cristiano Ronaldo. This situation allowed him to closely observe the Portuguese forward's relentless hard work in training and matches.

Nacho specifically acknowledged that despite his age, Ronaldo still acts with the same passion as on day one and his love for football has not faded. It was emphasized that precisely this character is the main driving force leading him to the milestone of a thousand goals.

Cristiano RonaldoNacho FernándezReal MadridSaudi Pro LeagueFootball News
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Mancini: The Secret Behind His Scandalous Departure, Conflict with Gravina, and Promise to FansMancini: The Secret Behind His Scandalous Departure, Conflict with Gravina, and Promise to FansToday, 00:39Crisis Deepens: FIFA Formally Opens Investigation Into Argentina National TeamCrisis Deepens: FIFA Formally Opens Investigation Into Argentina National TeamToday, 00:36Liverpool enters negotiations for Bradley Barcola transferLiverpool enters negotiations for Bradley Barcola transferToday, 00:35Shavkat Mirziyoyev attends the opening ceremony of the "Games of the Future" (photo)Shavkat Mirziyoyev attends the opening ceremony of the "Games of the Future" (photo)Yesterday, 23:13New Era in France: Zidane Arrives, National Team Logo UpdatedNew Era in France: Zidane Arrives, National Team Logo UpdatedYesterday, 22:54Madrid Bomb Transfer: Real Madrid Agrees Personal Terms with RodriMadrid Bomb Transfer: Real Madrid Agrees Personal Terms with RodriYesterday, 22:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans