Nacho Fernandes, a former teammate of his at Real Madrid, has expressed firm confidence that Cristiano Ronaldo will reach the milestone of 1,000 career goals. The Portuguese forward, who currently plays in Saudi Arabia, needs just 24 more goals to achieve this historic feat. Goal.com reports .

According to information published by Goal.com, Nacho Fernandes spoke warmly about his former captain and friend in an interview with AS. Both players won numerous trophies together during their time at the royal club, including Champions League titles.

Striving tirelessly towards records

Nacho noted that Ronaldo never backs down from his goals and is always accustomed to conquering the highest peaks. In his opinion, the main life ambition of the Portuguese star is breaking records.

"Knowing him closely, we can say for sure that he won't stop. His life is about breaking records, and that is simply amazing," Nacho said of his former teammate.

Career in Saudi Arabia and resilience

Having moved to the Saudi Arabian club Al Qadisiyah in 2024, the defender once again had the opportunity to compete in the same championship as Cristiano Ronaldo. This situation allowed him to closely observe the Portuguese forward's relentless hard work in training and matches.

Nacho specifically acknowledged that despite his age, Ronaldo still acts with the same passion as on day one and his love for football has not faded. It was emphasized that precisely this character is the main driving force leading him to the milestone of a thousand goals.