Viral toy sends children to the hospital

Recently popularized worldwide, NeeDoh sensory toys have been reported to pose a serious risk to children. Doctors warn that heating, freezing, or microwaving these toys is causing severe burn injuries.

Experts explain that NeeDoh toys contain a sticky mass that builds pressure under high temperatures, causing the toy to explode. As a result, the hot substance causes severe burns to the face, hands, and other parts of the body. Although the manufacturer provides warnings on the packaging not to heat or freeze them, children are ignoring these rules due to dangerous social media challenges.

In Missouri, USA, a seven-year-old girl suffered severe burns and required a skin graft operation after a toy exploded in a microwave. Similar cases have been reported in the UK, Chicago, and New Mexico.

Doctors emphasize that such injuries can lead to scarring, vision loss, and other serious complications, urging parents to warn their children about dangerous internet challenges. Furthermore, it is recommended NeeDoh and similar toys should never be heated, frozen, or left in hot places.