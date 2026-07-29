Heavy rains and flash floods in India bring a floating boa constrictor, terrifying residents

In India, heavy rains triggered flash floods that swept away a boa constrictor. Videos of the incident spread on social media, sparking discussions among users.

The footage shows the snake swimming in the powerful current. Local residents are concerned that the rising water levels could bring the animal close to populated areas.

It remains unknown where the snake came from or where it eventually went. There is also no current information on whether it was rescued or managed to get out of the water on its own.

Viewers of the video note that during a flood, not only the water current itself, but also the wild animals carried along with it can pose a danger.