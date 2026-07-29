Hint Home Management App Launched with Martha Stewart

·38·Technology
Hint Home Management App Launched with Martha Stewart

The founder of the famous homemaking and hospitality empire, Martha Stewart, has made a unique entry into the AI technology market. She has become one of the co-founders of Hint, a startup that automates home maintenance, care, and management tasks. The app is designed to closely assist homeowners with daily chores, energy consumption, and solving various household problems. Techcrunch.com reports this. reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new application helps homeowners with many tasks such as creating maintenance schedules, analyzing soil and air quality, and handling insurance claims. The app also serves as a digital repository storing all types of home-related contracts, documents, and invoices. Through its built-in AI assistant, users can get quick answers to their questions.

Kyle Rush, CTO and co-founder of the Hint startup, noted that Martha Stewart is participating in the project not merely as a symbolic figure, but as a real shareholder and active executive. They meet twice a week, and she personally oversees the app's design, branding principles, language style, and the accuracy of the provided information. In particular, she helps correct errors in soil composition or home care data based on her personal experience.

History of the Project's Origin

Initially launched in 2024, the startup began as a tool to help decarbonize homes and find related incentives. However, over time, the creators realized the vast potential of expanding its scope. As a result, the project was completely transformed into a universal AI assistant for every homeowner.

Today, AI technologies are moving beyond simple chatbots to solve real-life everyday problems. The Hint app is one such practical solution, enriched with Martha Stewart's years of personal experience and advice, and presented to users.

How to Use the App

To start using the Hint app, users simply need to enter their home address. Afterward, the system creates a digital profile of the house based on public data — real estate registries, weather, soil characteristics, and utility networks. Homeowners can also upload their inspection reports, warranty cards, mortgage documents, and insurance policies.

Based on the uploaded data, the app offers the following features:

  • Evaluating the soil composition beneath the foundation and its impact on drainage and safety
  • Providing information on air quality around the home
  • Analyzing the impact of climate change and drought on insurance rates and energy consumption
  • Getting maintenance guides for major household appliances by uploading their photos
These features allow homeowners to effectively manage their property, optimize costs, and prevent unexpected breakdowns.

Artificial IntelligenceMartha StewartHintTech StartupSmart Home
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