The 250-Year-Old Mechanical Swan: A Miracle Still in Motion

This swan has been moving for 250 years. No electricity, no batteries, and no modern technology.

It was created in London in 1773. Made entirely of silver, it consists of two thousand parts powered by three independent clockwork mechanisms. Most amazingly, it still works. And it is still wound up once a day.

In 2008, the mechanism was opened from the inside for the first time in decades. A hidden counter was found inside, recording the number 33,259.

The substance under the swan that looks like water is not actually water. The illusion is created using twisted glass rods rotating in opposite directions.

When the swan bows its neck to catch a fish, it doesn't actually touch any of the seven silver fish swimming in the stream. The fish it swallows is a gold fish hidden inside its beak.

In other words, it was a perfect illusion from the very beginning. The swan brings the fish out, pretends to catch it, and then hides it back inside.