Fuel restrictions introduced in Moscow — what is the reason?

Limits on the sale of gasoline and diesel have been introduced at a number of gas stations in Moscow, Russia.

According to Bloomberg, some gas stations are limiting AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline to 20 liters and diesel to 40 liters per customer. Major companies are also implementing various restrictions: some have set a limit of 90 liters per tank or canister, while others have capped sales at 100 liters.

Although it was previously reported that restrictions in some chains had been temporarily lifted, similar measures have been applied in other Russian regions in recent weeks.

According to officials, these decisions were made against the backdrop of fuel supply disruptions. In particular, drone attacks on oil refining infrastructure and a decline in production volumes have complicated the situation.

It is reported that authorities are currently taking measures to stabilize the supply.