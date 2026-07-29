Cyera Acquires Oasis Security to Secure AI Agents

·48·Technology
Cyera Acquires Oasis Security to Secure AI Agents

Data security firm Cyera has signed a term sheet to acquire startup Oasis Security for approximately $1 billion to ensure security amid the rapid proliferation of AI agents. According to TechCrunch and ixbt.com, this major deal is expected to be executed primarily in cash, with the remainder in Cyera stock, Techcrunch.com reports. reports .

Founded in 2022, Oasis Security specializes in non-human identities, primarily AI agents. Today, the rapid growth in the number of corporate AI agents requires companies to implement specialized cybersecurity software that constantly monitors their behavior and securely allocates access rights to other applications.

An Era of Active Consolidation in the Cybersecurity Market

Throughout its operations, Oasis managed to raise a total of around $195 million in investments from reputable backers like Accel, Craft Ventures, and Cyberstarts. This acquisition clearly demonstrates the surging demand in the market for cybersecurity providers that protect enterprises from AI-driven threats.

Meanwhile, Cyera recently raised $600 million based on a $12 billion valuation. Sharing common investors, the two companies aim to combine their capabilities moving forward. Cyera has recently been actively acquiring other startups as well.

Toward a Unified Security Platform

Once the merger is complete, Cyera's management plans to fully integrate Oasis technologies into a unified identity and data security platform. This will enable enterprises to more reliably protect their digital assets and modern intelligent systems from both external and internal risks.

According to reports, while Cyera's annual recurring revenue has exceeded $150 million, the organization is not yet profitable. The five-year-old data security giant has raised nearly $2.3 billion in total funding to date.

CyeraOasis SecurityArtificial IntelligenceCybersecurityTechnology
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