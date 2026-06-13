Ancient whale graveyard discovered in the Indian Ocean: scientists are amazed

Scientists have discovered a unique whale graveyard in the southeastern Indian Ocean, located at a depth of approximately 7 kilometers. Researchers believe this area is one of the largest and oldest underwater "graveyards" formed over millions of years, according to the Associated Press.

It is reported that a rich marine ecosystem has formed around the giant whale bones. The area is home to jellyfish, starfish, mollusks, and many other organisms. It is even speculated that there may be new species unknown to science.

During the research, scientists used special underwater vehicles to identify and map several areas where bones had accumulated. The oldest findings are estimated to be over 5 million years old.

Experts note that whale carcasses sank to the seabed and served as a food source for other organisms for a long time. The deep-sea environment and the influence of minerals helped preserve the bones well.

Scientists cannot yet provide a definitive explanation for why so many whales died in this specific area. However, it is hypothesized that ocean currents may have gathered the carcasses in one place.

This discovery is of great importance for studying how life forms and persists even in the Earth's most extreme conditions.