Iran Fortifies Nuclear Facilities Fearing US Seizure

On the global political stage, diplomatic and military relations between two major powers—the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran—remain at the center of world attention. Recently, Tehran officials have become seriously concerned that the White House might seize or forcibly remove the country's strategic nuclear assets. For this reason, the Iranian side has begun reinforcing its secret facilities, where enriched uranium reserves near weapons-grade levels are hidden, with additional defensive measures.

The renowned US CNN television channel, citing its reliable sources, reported that in recent weeks, Iranian military forces have deliberately blown up several strategic underground passages and tunnels and completely mined their entrances.

Half a ton of enriched uranium hidden underground

According to foreign media analysis, these drastic security measures taken by Tehran have made it almost impossible to reach the large quantity of highly enriched uranium, estimated at about half a ton. Now, extracting these strategically important materials from underground or evacuating them requires massive, complex engineering and excavation work, as well as demining the area.

However, observers believe that this move by Iran could negatively affect potential deal processes being discussed for peace between Washington and Tehran. This is because US President Donald Trump had set the requirement for Iran to completely remove or destroy its enriched uranium as a primary condition for successful negotiations.

Through the analytical table below, you can get acquainted with the nuclear disputes between Washington and Tehran and the current state of the facilities:

Concerned state Amount of enriched uranium Main facility stored Factor that destroyed the object US President's main condition Current status of negotiations Islamic Republic of Iran Approximately half a ton

(Highly enriched) Isfahan Nuclear Complex

(Under collapsed tunnels) June 2025 military strikes by Israel and the US Remove uranium from the country or destroy it completely Ongoing, but statements regarding terms differ

Secrets left under the ruins in Isfahan

According to international political circles and intelligence services, the bulk of these enriched uranium reserves is being kept in the collapsed underground tunnels of Iran's famous Isfahan Nuclear Complex.

Clarifying this situation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that these valuable nuclear reserves were actually left under the thick debris and ruins of nuclear facilities destroyed by heavy missile strikes carried out by Israel and the US in June 2025.

Future prospects: At the moment, behind-the-scenes diplomatic dialogues between representatives of the two countries are consistently continuing. However, regarding the clauses of the future historic agreement and mutual obligations, both Washington and Tehran continue to issue contradictory and differing official statements.

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