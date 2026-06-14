Ebola virus emergency: rapid spread, measures being intensified

The spread of the Ebola virus in Central Africa is becoming alarming. Reports indicate that the disease is spreading at a record pace, and medical staff are struggling to track individuals who have been in contact with patients. Experts consider this situation one of the most dangerous scenarios for viral diseases.

It is reported that due to the worsening situation, several countries are tightening border controls for arrivals from high-risk areas. Some nations have also introduced additional restrictive measures related to the danger zone.

The Ebola virus is considered one of the most dangerous infections in the world. According to experts, the mortality rate from the disease can reach up to 90 percent in some cases. The virus is also dangerous because it causes severe complications and intense physical suffering.

Health officials are urging the public to follow information disseminated through official sources. Efforts to prevent the spread of the virus and bring it under control are currently ongoing.