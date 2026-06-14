US–Iran negotiations cause concern in Israel

·2·World
US–Iran negotiations cause concern in Israel

According to Israel's Channel 12, senior Israeli officials have criticized a memorandum being discussed between the US and Iran. This was reported by Gorizont.

They stated that Washington has agreed to some of Iran's key demands, which could provide Tehran with a significant political advantage.

According to sources, the document does not fully address key issues such as Iran's nuclear program, missile capabilities, and support for regional armed groups. It is also noted that the deal could grant Iran access to frozen assets, lead to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and reduce pressure on Tehran.

The Israeli side expressed concern that as a result of this process, US leverage over Iran would diminish and that issues regarding the missile program and support for Hezbollah were not sufficiently covered.

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