Birth Rate Drops Sharply in Kazakhstan, New Record

The birth rate in Kazakhstan continues to decline. In the first quarter of 2026, 74.1 thousand babies were born in the country — the lowest figure in the last 20 years.

The figure has decreased by 4.2% compared to last year. Compared to 2021, the decline is even sharper, as 100.5 thousand babies were born at that time.

The decline covers both cities and rural areas: a decrease of 2.3% was observed in cities and 7.2% in rural areas.

Among the regions, the highest rate was recorded in the Turkistan region, while the lowest was in the northern regions.

Analysts link this situation to global demographic changes and emphasize the need to review social policy in the country.