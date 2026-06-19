Courier Earned $3 Million Taking Exams for Students

A massive fraud scheme has been uncovered in the UK: an Amazon courier was sentenced to three years in prison after earning nearly $3.1 million (£2.4 million) by taking exams and completing coursework on behalf of students, according to the BBC.

Reports state that 43-year-old Shahid Adnan, who holds a PhD, provided paid services for students while working as a courier. He specialized in passing tests, writing exams, and preparing coursework.

In some instances, it was noted that he charged up to $18,000 for these services.

The criminal scheme was exposed in 2023. After a university student submitted a prepared assignment, an investigation revealed that a flash drive also contained logins and passwords for accessing the university system.

It was discovered that Adnan used these credentials to log into student accounts and complete the work on their behalf.

During the investigation, a large amount of cash was found in his home, and over $3.1 million was discovered in his bank accounts. It is believed he may have performed various academic tasks for approximately 124 students worldwide.