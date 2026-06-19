Lukashenko Gifted a Cow Producing 30 Liters of Milk Daily

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko received a unique gift during his visit to the "BelInterGen-agro" enterprise in the Uzda district. The head of state was presented with a Jersey cow named Musya, as reported by the BELTA agency.

It is reported that this farm specializes in the development of pedigree livestock, primarily focusing on Holstein cattle. In recent years, the enterprise has also paid special attention to breeding the Jersey breed, renowned for its high-quality milk.

Musya, gifted to the President, is a representative of this breed. Jersey cows are characterized by their relatively compact build. At the same time, their milk has a high fat and protein content and is valued for the abundance of A2 protein.

Experts note that this breed demonstrates high productivity despite consuming less fodder. In some cases, the daily milk yield of a single cow can reach up to 30 liters.

Interestingly, the breeding of the Jersey breed at the enterprise began with a single cow named Musya. She has been cared for at the farm for 11 years and is recognized as the founder of today's breeding program.