Language Dispute in Almaty: Supermarket Altercation Leads to Fine

A conflict that occurred in one of the supermarkets in Almaty, Kazakhstan, has sparked widespread discussion on social networks.

In the circulated videos, a female customer, dissatisfied with the checkout queues, demanded that the store employee address her in Russian. However, the administrator explained the situation in Kazakh, stating that an additional cashier would arrive in a few minutes. This specific situation led to a sharp argument between the parties.

The incident quickly spread across social media, opening the way for various opinions and debates among users. Some supported the provision of services in the state language, while others emphasized that a convenient language should be chosen for the customer.

Law enforcement agencies conducted an investigation into the situation and submitted the case materials to the court. According to the court's decision, the woman who caused the commotion was fined 20 MRP, which is approximately 84 thousand tenge (nearly 3 million soums).