Yan Diomande Returns to RB Leipzig Training as Transfer Rumors Are Clarified

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Yan Diomande Returns to RB Leipzig Training as Transfer Rumors Are Clarified

One of the Bundesliga’s leading teams, RB Leipzig, has seen an expected change. Goal.com reports this.

The talented winger and Ivory Coast international had fallen behind after experiencing cold symptoms while traveling to the team’s summer training camp. During his absence, media outlets and social networks spread sensational reports that the player’s move to Real Madrid had already been finalized. However, Diomande’s full recovery and arrival at the training camp in Saalfelden temporarily put all questions to rest.

Official Response to the Transfer Rumors

RB Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schäfer spoke to journalists during the camp and openly addressed the situation surrounding Diomande. According to him, no agreement has been reached regarding the player’s transfer, and the reports are unfounded. Schäfer strongly rejected the claims while speaking to media representatives on Tuesday.

“A few days ago, some people calling themselves transfer experts said that the deal had been completed. But that is absolutely not true. Yan has a valid contract with us, and he is our player,” Marcel Schäfer emphasized.

Preseason Plans and the New Coach

Named the Bundesliga’s Rookie of the Season last term, Yan Diomande played a major role in RB Leipzig qualifying for the Champions League. He scored more than 10 goals in 33 league appearances and provided effective assists for his teammates. These performances even earned him a nomination for the prestigious 2026 Golden Boy award.

Now working under head coach Martín Demichelis, the player aims to take his game to another level. Having returned to full training, the young talent is actively learning the tactical systems during the team’s preparations in Austria. This will be important for ensuring the stability of the Bulls’ attack in the new season.

Yan DiomandeRB LeipzigReal MadridBundesligaTransfers
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