A House Was Gifted to a Horse Herder Accused of Stealing 100 Horses

In Kazakhstan A new house was gifted to 60-year-old horse herder Rahat Sarsenov, who was accused of stealing 100 horses but later had the charges against him reduced in court.

The home was provided by an entrepreneur and a construction company to the man, who had worked as a horse herder for more than 30 years. He also received 1 million tenge and a thoroughbred English horse.

Sarsenov was initially accused of the disappearance of 100 horses from a farm and sentenced to seven years in prison. However, after the case attracted public attention, the court ruling was reviewed. During the appeal, new evidence was examined, revealing that only one horse had actually gone missing from the farm.

The charges against the man were then reduced, he was granted amnesty, and Rahat Sarsenov was released right in the courtroom.

The old man's previous home had been pledged as collateral because of a debt totaling 10 million tenge. Therefore, he was given a new home, along with additional money and a horse.