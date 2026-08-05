Pluto's Atmosphere Has Begun to Contract: Pressure Decline Recorded

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Pluto's Atmosphere Has Begun to Contract: Pressure Decline Recorded

Pluto's atmosphere has entered a contraction phase after a period of growth, reports ixbt.com. Based on observations from recent years, planetary scientists found that pressure in the dwarf planet's gaseous envelope has declined significantly, sparking great interest in the scientific community. This was reported by Ixbt.com reported the outlet.

A research team led by planetary scientist Amanda Sikafuz analyzed 10 stellar occultation events involving Pluto recorded between 2017 and 2023. The results showed that pressure in the gaseous envelope began to decline in 2022.

Atmospheric Pressure Decline Measurements

According to experts' calculations, the pressure decline in the clear upper atmosphere was approximately 7 percent. When haze and dust in the lower layers are included, the figure reaches 16 percent.

For context, atmospheric pressure remained stable from 2015, when the New Horizons spacecraft flew past Pluto, through 2021. Pluto's atmosphere consists almost entirely of nitrogen, with mixtures of methane and carbon monoxide. It is sustained by the sublimation of surface ices.

Observation Methods and Future Forecasts

Because the dwarf planet's orbit is elongated and its axial tilt is extreme, the amount of sunlight it receives varies during its 248-year local year. Since no spacecraft is currently near Pluto, all data are obtained by observing stellar occultations with ground-based telescopes.

The researchers emphasize that the observed decline trend must be confirmed through additional observations. However, the data collected so far offer a unique opportunity to monitor seasonal changes in the dwarf planet's atmosphere in real time.

PlutoAstronomySpaceAtmosphereScience
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