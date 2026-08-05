TikTok creators’ content is coming to the Disney+ app

·32·Technology
TikTok creators’ content is coming to the Disney+ app

Disney is officially partnering with TikTok to bring fan-created videos to the Disney+ streaming app. The initiative is seen as an important step in the battle for audience attention between modern streaming platforms and social networks. TechCrunch.com reports this.

According to ixbt.com, the companies initially plan to launch a pilot program in the United States and later expand it to other markets. Under the deal, fan videos related to the Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars universes on TikTok will begin appearing in the Disney+ streaming service’s short-video feed, the “Verts” section.

New partnership and AI plans

In recent months, Disney has been actively working to increase the volume and variety of content in its short-video feed. At the end of last year, the company planned to invest $1 billion as part of a three-year licensing agreement with OpenAI. This was supposed to let users create short videos featuring Disney characters on the Sora AI platform.

However, those plans fell through after OpenAI suddenly decided to shut down the Sora project in March. Against this backdrop, the agreement with TikTok was a logical next step for Disney, as other streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video are also competing with social platforms for audience attention.

New talent and financial results

The deal shows that Disney recognizes the next generation of creators is concentrated on social networks. Through the newly established Disney Creator Ambassador Program, TikTok creators will gain access to the media giant’s extensive content library. They will also receive opportunities for rewards, greater visibility, exclusive events and career development.

Similar partnerships have been seen before. Services such as Tubi and Peacock have also worked with TikTok creators to produce original content for their platforms. Notably, the announcement came during Disney’s latest financial reporting period.

The company reported that operating income from its subscription-based video-on-demand (SVOD) business more than doubled, rising from $329 million a year earlier to $712 million. In addition, as part of organizational changes, Disney decided to move its consumer products business from the Experiences division to the Studios division.

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