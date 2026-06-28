Aleksandar Vucic says he will leave the presidency in a few weeks

Aleksandar Vucic said he will serve as President of Serbia for a few more weeks and then resign. He announced this decision at a rally in Belgrade.

The Serbian leader recalled that he had previously been criticized for claims that he would never leave the presidency. According to Vucic, his activities as head of state are now nearing their end.

He plans to remain in politics even after leaving the presidency. Vucic expressed his intention to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections. There are plans to hold early presidential and parliamentary elections in the country, but no exact date has been set yet.

Vucic's current term was supposed to end in 2027. The resignation statement was made amid intensifying anti-corruption protests in Serbia.