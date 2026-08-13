Mikel Arteta Responds to Rumors Surrounding Myles Lewis-Skelly

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Mikel Arteta Responds to Rumors Surrounding Myles Lewis-Skelly

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has commented on the transfer rumors surrounding talented young midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly. Reports had suggested that other Premier League giants, Chelsea and Manchester United, were interested in the Englishman's services. The manager believes that such competitive interest is a positive sign for the club. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, there are no serious grounds for a transfer involving the 19-year-old England international, who is expected to remain at the Emirates Stadium. The London club has no intention of selling its academy graduate, and there is no indication that the player himself wants to leave north London. Speaking to the media after the friendly against Como, Mikel Arteta praised the young player's potential.

Interest in young talents is a good sign

Arteta stressed that attracting the attention of major rivals means the club is moving in the right direction and that its academy graduates are doing an excellent job. According to a quote cited by Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish coach did not want to address the rumors surrounding his players individually, but noted that the situation showed the team's growth.

Myles Lewis-Skelly scored against Como in a friendly, once again showcasing his immense potential. Although he made fewer appearances for the team last season than others, he performed reliably in central midfield during important matches at the end of the campaign. His strong performances in the closing weeks of the season, particularly against PSG in the Champions League, attracted widespread attention.

The young player is expected to play an important role for Arsenal in the demanding new season ahead. The midfielder continues to develop under Mikel Arteta and is certain to become one of the key figures in the London club's future.

ArsenalMikel ArtetaMyles Lewis-SkellyChelseaManchester United
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