Powerful Gas Explosion During Rescue Operation in Venezuela's Capital

A powerful gas explosion occurred in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, during debris clearance operations following an earthquake.

According to preliminary reports, several rescuers sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of the incident. They received medical assistance at the scene.

Additional emergency services and medical teams were deployed to the area after the explosion. Specialists are checking for potential gas leaks in surrounding buildings.

The exact cause of the explosion and the full number of casualties have not yet been disclosed. Debris clearance continues with tightened security measures.